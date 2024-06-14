Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a potential move for Myles Peart-Harris.

Their interest hasn't advanced at this point, with no offer seemingly being made at this point.

Peart-Harris has already featured in the EFL for Forest Green Rovers and Portsmouth.

Sheffield Wednesday are still interested in securing a deal for Brentford's Myles Peart-Harris, according to the Sheffield Star.

Peart-Harris is just one of many players that the Owls have been linked to in recent times, with Danny Rohl needing to strengthen several areas ahead of next season.

Their goalkeeping department looks set to be addressed, with Ben Hamer looking likely to join and the club in talks to re-sign James Beadle.

Yan Valery and Max Lowe, meanwhile, look set to make the move to Hillsborough, with the pair's top-flight experience likely to make them real assets in the Championship for the South Yorkshire side.

Talks are also ongoing to bring former loanees Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo back to the club, with Wednesday able to recruit the former on a free transfer after Leeds United decided to release him on the expiration of his contract.

Ovie Ejaria is thought to be another player of interest, even after rarely featuring for Reading during the latter stages of his stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but it looks as though they will face competition for the ex-Liverpool man's signature.

With several loanees being recruited last term and decisions being taken to release a number of first-teamers, it's no surprise that Rohl's side are active during the early stages of the summer and from today, they can pay transfer fees to recruit players permanently and make use of the loan market with the transfer window opening.

Sheffield Wednesday keen on signing Myles Peart-Harris

Peart-Harris is an attacking midfielder who can also play out wide - and he has already shown his quality in the EFL.

Unfortunately, he was unable to prevent Forest Green Rovers from being relegated at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, but he can be proud of his time in Gloucestershire.

And the 21-year-old was given another opportunity to shine in League One during the second half of last term, with the player making the temporary move to Portsmouth.

Pompey went up as champions in the end, with Peart-Harris playing a small role in that.

Myles Peart-Harris' League One record (league only) Season Team Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 Forest Green Rovers 40 5 4 2023/24 Portsmouth 12 2 0

He is now believed to be of interest to the second-tier Owls, who also took an interest in the player back in January.

Wednesday's interest in him hasn't advanced any further at this point, but they are keeping tabs on the player, who effectively has two years left to run on his deal with the Bees with the Premier League club's contract extension option in mind.

Sheffield Wednesday shouldn't rely heavily on Myles Peart-Harris straight away if they sign him

With the player having no second-tier experience under his belt, he would need to be eased in gently if he did make a move to Hillsborough.

It's clear that he is a talent and someone who could be a real asset at the top level in the future.

However, throwing him in at the deep end straight away may not benefit him.

They may not have to, considering the amount of transfer business they could wrap up during the early stages of the summer.

He could be a good addition though and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make a real impact in South Yorkshire.