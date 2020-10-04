Sheffield Wednesday register interest in signing midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday have joined QPR in the race to sign winger Andre Green according to The Sun on Sunday (4th September, page 59).

Green was previously on the books with Aston Villa, but left the club in the summer when his contract reached a conclusion at Villa Park, which means he is now a free-agent.

He spent last year’s campaign on loan with both Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, although his efforts for the Addicks weren’t quite enough, as they were relegated into the third-tier of English football.

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that Green was edging closer to a move to QPR, as they looked to add depth to their midfield options this season.

The Hoops are currently sat eighth in the Championship table, and will be eager to fire themselves up the second-tier standings at the earliest of opportunities.

But it appears as though Sheffield Wednesday have entered the race to sign Green, as they look to add much-needed strength in depth to their team.

Garry Monk’s side are sat bottom of the Championship, and are eight points adrift of safety, after they started the season with a 12-point deduction.

The Owls were forced to settle for a point in their last match, after they conceded late on against QPR at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict:

I like the sound of this potential deal.

Sheffield Wednesday need depth out wide, and Green has already shown that he can perform to a good-enough standard in the Championship, having been with both Preston North End and Charlton Athletic last season.

But he’s also impressed with Aston Villa at this level as well, and he’s got age on his side, so I’m not surprised to see clubs in the second-tier keen on landing his signature.

It’ll be interesting to see which club wins the race for him, but I do think QPR might be able to offer him more regular game time this season.