Sheffield Wednesday register interest in signing 25-y/o midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on signing Swansea City midfielder George Byers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon claims that Byers is available this summer, and a move could be on the cards if terms are agreed with Darren Moore’s side in the near future.

Byers has been with Swansea City since 2016, and has made 65 appearances in total for the Championship side, although he has found regular minutes hard to come by in recent seasons.

The midfielder was restricted to just 15 appearances in all competitions last term, and it seems as though Steve Cooper’s side are keen to find him regular game time elsewhere.

Swansea were beaten by Brentford in the Championship play-off final last term, and will be keen to go one step further next season.

Whilst Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking this term, after being relegated from the second tier last term.

The Owls are set to take on Charlton Athletic in their first league match of the 2021/22 campaign, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Sheffield Wednesday at The Valley.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday's celebrity supporters?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a smart bit of business by the Owls.

Byers hasn’t had the game time he’s wanted in recent seasons with Swansea City, and it’s not a surprise to hear that the Swans are making him available this summer.

He’ll have a point to prove this term, and will be keen to silence any doubters that he currently has. Sheffield Wednesday could offer him regular minutes as well, especially with Liam Shaw leaving the club at the end of his contract with the Owls.

If Byers can hit the ground running, then he could play a key role in the club’s promotion bid from League One this term.