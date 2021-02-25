Sheffield Wednesday receive timely player boost

Sheffield Wednesday have been boosted by Jack Marriott’s return to training following an unexplained absence.

Marriott is on loan with Sheffield Wednesday from Derby County, but injuries and other absences have meant he’s been limited to only eight appearances in the Championship this season.

He’s failed to score a goal or register an assist for the Owls, who continue to struggle towards the bottom of the Championship table.

The ultimate 2021 Sheffield Wednesday quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

However, caretaker boss, Neil Thompson, has revealed that Marriott is now back in training.

“He is back training which is good. He has had a bit of time away,” Thompson said, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

“It has been real stop-start (season) for Jack but we will assess him as we go along.”

Marriott will be looking to help Sheffield Wednesday get back on the scoring trail when he can return to the team.

Thompson’s side have drawn a blank in the last three fixtures, all of which have ended in defeat.

In total, Wednesday have scored just 21 goals this season in the Championship, leaving them the division’s lowest goalscorers.

They take on Luton Town this weekend in an important fixture, before hosting Rotherham United over the course of the next week.

The Verdict

This is good news for Wednesday.

We know that Marriott has goals him in at this level and has done well with Derby before.

Wednesday need him to score goals, it is as simple as that.

Thompson has been left short in the January transfer window in terms of his attacking options and he could really do with Marriott finally settling now.

Thoughts? Let us know!