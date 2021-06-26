Sheffield Wednesday receive significant boost as player agreement finalised despite rival interest

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Charles Hagan has signed a new deal to remain at Hillsborough.

The 19-year-old striker is highly-rated by the Yorkshire outfit and he has starred for the Owls development side since joining from Chelsea in 2018.

Such form had caught the eye, with reports claiming that Stoke City, Brentford and Charlton Athletic were all keeping tabs on the teenager who was set to be out of contract in the summer.

Despite that, Wednesday were desperate to tie the attacker to a new deal and an official announcement arrived today revealing that Hagan has committed his future to the club.

That will be a big boost for all connected to the club and the challenge for Hagan will be to push on and try to force his way into Darren Moore’s plans this season.

Whilst it will be a tough ask, with Wednesday in League One, Moore may look to turn to youth as the side try to win promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

The verdict

This is great news for Sheffield Wednesday as they need to be building their future around the talented youngsters at the club and Hagan certainly falls into that category.

The news is particularly pleasing when you consider that Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide have decided to move on, but the fact Hagan is staying suggests he is pleased with the clubs plans for him.

Now, it’s over to the player. He must continue to develop and improve and take the chances that are going to come his way down the line.

