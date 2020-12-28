Sheffield Wednesday receive player boost ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to round off what’s been a tricky 12 months with victory over Middlesbrough tomorrow evening.

Tony Pulis’ men have picked up four points from a possible six available against Coventry and Blackburn in recent days, and could climb out of the relegation-zone for the first time this season with a win at Hillsborough, although they’ll need both Derby and Rotherham to lose.

The Owls collected a valuable point at Ewood Park on Saturday, but it could have been more had Joe Rothwell’s late strike not cancelled out Adam Reach’s spectacular first-half effort.

But Rovers’ late goal wasn’t the only blow for Pulis in the latter stages in Lancashire, after the Wednesday boss saw a hamstring problem force Reach off with eight minutes remaining.

But Reach, whose featured in all 21 of Wednesday’s Championship fixtures this term, provided an encouraging fitness update ahead of the game at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The Owls midfielder told Wednesday’s official club website: “I’ve played a lot of minutes now and my hamstring just felt a little bit tight and it’s a precaution.

“It’s the right thing to take the players off if we feel anything, we don’t need any more injuries because the fixture schedule is tight and the recovery time so small.”

The Verdict

Whilst Reach hasn’t been at his absolute best this season, at time when Wednesday are struggling for goals, he’s one of few players capable of producing a moment of magic, so they’ll want him on the pitch as much as possible.

So this’ll be a sigh of relief for Pulis, who was probably fearing the worst when he was replaced at Ewood Park.

Hamstring injuries can often be long-term, so it’s positive news for the Owls that Reach’s was only precaution and he should therefore be in contention to face Middlesbrough.