Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Josh Windass is now back on the grass and will be participating in training this week.

Windass has not featured for the Owls since their clash with Bolton Wanderers last month due to an injury that sustained during this particular fixture.

In the absence of the 29-year-old, the Owls have experienced an underwhelming run of form.

Wednesday have only managed to win three of their last 10 league fixtures and will be reliant on help from other teams to secure a top-two finish in League One next month.

Despite securing a 2-1 victory over Exeter City yesterday, the Owls were unable to gain any ground on Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town as these two sides also claimed maximum points from their respective fixtures.

Argyle and Ipswich both have a game in hand over Wednesday which they are set to play on Tuesday.

The Owls meanwhile will be looking to back up their triumph over the Grecians by securing all three points in their meeting with Shrewsbury Town next weekend.

What has Darren Moore had to say about Josh Windass' injury status?

Following the club's clash with Exeter, Moore shared an encouraging update on Windass.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the attacker, Moore said: "He is now back on the grass which is pleasing to see.

"We will see how he goes with training this week.

"To get Josh back at this stage would be like a new signing.

"You want as many strings to your bow and Josh provides that for us."

This is unquestionably a major boost for the Owls as Windass produced a host of impressive displays before suffering this injury setback.

A talismanic figure, the attacker has scored 11 goals in League One this season and has also provided seven assists for his team-mates at this level.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.99 in the third-tier, Windass will be confident in his ability to make a difference in the club's push for promotion when he returns to action.

While the Owls may end up missing out on a top-two finish due to the form that Ipswich and Plymouth have demonstrated in recent months, there is no reason why they cannot go on to secure a return to the Championship via the play-offs if Windass is firing on all cylinders.