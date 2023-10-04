Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are uncertain of the fitness of key players Bannan and Windass for the upcoming derby clash.

Sheffield Wednesday are uncertain of the fitness of key duo Barry Bannan and Josh Windass going into this weekend’s derby clash.

The pair have missed the team’s last two league games through injury.

Wednesday have suffered the worst ever start to a league campaign in the club’s entire history following their loss to West Brom on Tuesday evening.

A 1-0 defeat to the Baggies came courtesy of a 13th minute John Swift goal, which consigned the Owls to their eighth loss of the season.

Bannan was spotted in the stands to support his teammates as they suffered yet another disappointing result.

But his return to the team is not looking certain ahead of this weekend’s Yorkshire derby clash with Huddersfield Town.

What has Xisco Munoz said about Sheffield Wednesday’s injury news?

Munoz spoke about the potential availability of Windass and Bannan after the defeat to Albion, but was unable to confirm a return date.

However, the Spaniard did express his happiness with seeing Malik Wilks make his first appearance of the campaign after a pre-season injury had kept him on the sidelines.

"They are two very important players for us,” said Munoz, via Yorkshire Live.

“Both are injured and tried to arrive for the game but it wasn't possible.

"Mallik was injured in pre-season.

"He was two months without work.

"Every day he is working very well. It's the first 20 minutes he has played.

“He played one game in the Under-21s but he also had two very good weeks training.

"I know the level of him and he's a very good player.

“I am happy with him and I think he can do good things for the team."

The defeat to the Baggies at the Hawthorns made it three in a row for Wednesday, who have earned a startlingly low two points from a possible 30.

The Owls return to action on Saturday when they take on the Terriers at Hillsborough.

This will be Darren Moore’s first return to the club since departing Wednesday during the summer.

Moore oversaw the Yorkshire outfit’s promotion from League One last season, before a public falling out with chairman Dejphon Chansiri played out amid his exit.

This will be a big game for both clubs, with the Terriers sitting 19th in the table and just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Wednesday are nine adrift of safety themselves, highlighting the desperate need the team has to get positive results quickly.

Defeat to Huddersfield could also spell the end of Munoz’s tenure in charge of the squad, with pressure mounting over his future with the club.

Can Sheffield Wednesday get a result against Huddersfield Town?

This is a huge game for both sides, and it is vital that either of them gets a result from this local clash.

Wednesday are in danger of being cut adrift altogether if they don’t turn things around soon.

The Owls potentially missing Bannan and Windass will be a big blow to their chances of getting a good result this weekend.

But Munoz has to find a solution if they are still unavailable, otherwise he faces the real possibility of losing his job in the aftermath of this game.