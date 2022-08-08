Sheffield Wednesday rebuff six-figure transfer bid from Championship club

Blackpool have had yet another transfer offer rejected for Sheffield Wednesday youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Seasiders first showed their hand for the 21-year-old back in July when they showed their initial interest, with an opening six-figure bid turned down by the Owls.

Michael Appleton has since been in with another offer for the German-born central midfielder following his electric start to the 2022-23 League One season at Wednesday, having netted twice on the opening day of the campaign against Portsmouth.

However, despite upping their offer to just under the £1 million mark, Blackpool have been rebuffed once again by the South Yorkshire outfit.

It now remains to be seen if Appleton returns with yet another bid for Dele-Bashiru – perhaps in the seven-figure range – with Norwich City also credited with an interest last month by the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (July 12, 18:24).

Wednesday are keen to keep hold of ex-Manchester City man Dele-Bashiru, who has less than one year left on his current contract, but he has not yet been officially offered a fresh deal to extend his stay at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

Dele-Bashiru’s dynamism from the middle of the park seems crucial to Wednesday playing well this season, having started the opening two matches of the campaign.

With the potential he has to only further improve, it’s no surprise that Blackpool seem really keen to sign him, even though they’ve signed Lewis Fiorini and Charlie Patino for the middle of the park already.

They’re going to have to do a lot more though evidently to tempt the Wednesday hierarchy into cashing in on Dele-Bashiru, but we know the Seasiders have money as they were close to landing Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan recently.

It also depends on if Dele-Bashiru’s head can be turned as well – whilst Blackpool are a smaller club historically than Wednesday, they are playing in a higher division at the end of the day.