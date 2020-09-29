Sheffield Wednesday ready to make call on futures of young duo

Sheffield Wednesday are set to decide this week whether they want to keep Marley Blair and Giovanni McGregor with the pair having trials with the Owls recently.

Both played in the u23 match with Hull City yesterday evening – a game that finished 1-0 to the young Tigers – and manager Lee Bullen has revealed that now is the time to make a call on them and decide whether to offer them something more permanent.

The Owls’ under 23 boss revealed via Yorkshire Live:

“They have both been in for a week or so and we have got decisions to make on them.

“We will have a chat with them today. I will speak to Steve [Haslam, academy manager] and we will decide which way we are going to go.”

McGregor is a central midfielder whilst Blair plays a little higher in an attacking midfield role and it remains to be seen if the Owls keep both, either or neither in the coming days.

The Verdict

Garry Monk has sought to bring the average age of his first-team squad down with younger signings and, naturally, the Owls are also looking to bring in young players that can perhaps hone their craft away from the first-team too.

Blair and McGregor will hope that they have done enough to earn some kind of deal with the Owls and it appears as though the club is going to be having discussions in the very near future to decide their fate.

It’s a tough time to be a free agent, so if they can get a deal they’ll be delighted.