It is fair to say that comments made by owner Dejphon Chansiri at this week's fan forum have not gone down well with many Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Wednesday have made significant progress under manager Danny Rohl this campaign, and they currently sit 10th in the table, just four points from the play-off places.

Championship table (as it stands 16th January) Team P GD Pts 9 Bristol City 26 3 37 10 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -2 37 11 Norwich City 26 6 36 12 Swansea City 26 0 34 13 QPR 26 -5 32 14 Millwall 25 1 30 15 Preston North End 26 -6 30 16 Coventry City 26 -3 29

However, rumours of unrest behind the scenes at Hillsborough had been growing for a number of weeks after Rohl hinted at a breakdown in communication with Chansiri, and the owner confirmed on Wednesday night that he has not spoken to the manager since December.

Chansiri also confirmed that no discussions have taken place with Rohl about potential January transfer targets, and he refused to initiate the conversation, stating that if the German wants to make signings this month, "he needs to come to me and tell me".

The biggest blow of the night for Owls supporters came right at the end of the forum when Chansiri dropped the bombshell revelation that midfielder Shea Charles, who has been one of the club's star performers this season, has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Southampton.

When asked for his reaction to Chansiri's comments, FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Patrick McKenna hit out at the owner for the claims made during the fan forum, and he questioned his suggestion that Rohl has not presented him with a list of transfer targets.

"With regard to the fan forum on Wednesday night, I'll try to give my thoughts on the absolute car crash, but I'm genuinely angry at the whole thing," Patrick said.

"There was never going to be any benefit whatsoever in holding this forum, as per previous forums, it was only going to lead to a huge swell of negativity and possible harm to the club.

"What sort of forum lasts for five hours?

"Chansiri may hide behind his communication problems, but he's been in charge of Sheffield Wednesday for 10 years, he can't hide behind that anymore.

"At the top table, he was rolling back in his chair, he was scoffing at questions, and there was a genuine contempt towards fans asking questions.

"When challenged on some of his business decisions, he would start to question whether fans owned businesses, and just that level of rancid immaturity and contempt really makes me wonder how some people can still support him.

"From looking at some of the claims he made, it's obvious that he is a petty, bitter man who is jealous of Danny Rohl, and he spent as much time as humanely possible last night trying to gaslight us into thinking that Rohl is at fault here.

"He tried to convince us that Rohl is disloyal and that he is a man who loves the club and always helps his managers.

"But are we really led to believe that Danny Rohl, who is the most meticulous person you can get in football, especially with something like transfers, hasn't been preparing a list and wants to communicate with Chansiri?

"Yet Chansiri rambles on about how he always backs his managers and how Rohl hasn't spoken to him, and he was even hinting at the fact that Rohl has broken some kind of regulation by not contacting him once a week.

"It's quite obvious that, just as he did with Darren Moore, he is trying to spin a pathetic narrative about how he loves the club and how he always backs managers.

"But I would ask, if he always backs managers, did he do that during the numerous transfer embargos?

"We have the 18th highest current squad spend in the Championship, we have been scraping along for years on loans and free transfers, so he does not always back managers."

Given some of his previous disastrous fan forums, it is difficult to know what Chansiri was trying to achieve by holding the latest event, and his comments certainly threaten to derail what has, up to this point, been a season of progress on the pitch for Wednesday.

If Chansiri's claims that he has not spoken to Rohl since December are true, then the manager must also take some responsibility for the current situation, and the pair need to end their standoff as soon as possible to enable the club to strengthen in what is a crucial January transfer window.

However, the worry for the Owls fan base will be that Chansiri and Rohl's relationship is broken beyond repair, and should the 35-year-old end up leaving Hillsborough, it would be no surprise to see supporters launch protest action once again, just as they did on a number of occasions last season.