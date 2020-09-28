Sheffield Wednesday reach six-figure transfer agreement for EFL forward

Sheffield Wednesday are set to complete the signing of Cardiff City forward Callum Paterson according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

It is claimed that a fee of £500,000 has been agreed by both parties to see Paterson head to Hillsborough on a permanent deal, which could be completed on Monday.

Paterson has made 106 appearances in total for Cardiff, since signing for the club in 2017 from Scottish side Heart of Midlothian.

He scored seven goals in 42 appearances for the Bluebirds last season, as they finished fifth in the Championship table, before losing out to Fulham in their play-off semi-final over two legs.

Paterson hasn’t featured in this year’s league campaign though, and is now set for a move elsewhere before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat bottom of the Championship table, and are eight points adrift of safety after three matches, after being deducted 12 points for off-the-field problems.

Garry Monk is clearly eager to bolster his attacking options before the summer transfer window closes, with the Owls boss only having Jordan Rhodes as his senior striking option at this moment in time.

Sheffield Wednesday return to action this weekend, when they take on QPR at Hillsborough, in what could prove to be a tricky test for Garry Monk’s side.

Have Sheffield Wednesday ever loaned any of these players out? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Has Liam Palmer ever been loaned out? Yes No

The Verdict:

They definitely need a striker.

Sheffield Wednesday only have Jordan Rhodes as their senior striker this season, and so I’m not surprised to see Garry Monk looking to add much-needed depth to his attacking options.

Paterson was unlikely to be getting regular minutes with Cardiff City this term, so it’s a move that makes sense for both parties involved.

I have my doubts as to whether he’ll score 20+ goals a season, but for a fee of just £500,000, this could prove to be a shrewd bit of business for the Owls.