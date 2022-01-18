Sheffield Wednesday reach fresh agreement with current player

Sheffield Wednesday have extended the contract of young defender Ciaran Brennan.

The new deal will see the 21-year-old stay at Hillsborough until the summer of 2024.

After a successful loan spell at National League Notts County, Brennan was recalled by Owls boss Darren Moore. He has since gone on to play eight times for Wednesday and has clearly impressed his manager.

When speaking about his new deal, Brennan told the club’s official media: “I’m really happy, I’ve broken through this season and I want to progress my career with Wednesday.

“The gaffer has told me how well he thinks I have done, he wants me to stay, and I feel I am really developing playing under him and obviously I want that development to continue.”

Minus his time in Nottingham and a short loan spell with Gainsborough Trinity in 2019, the youngster has spent his whole career with Sheffield Wednesday after coming up through their academy system.

Brennan, who has caps for Republic of Ireland at U18 and U19 level, has credited his love for the club and support from the fans as a reason why he wanted to stay. He said: “I’ve always had a good reception from the fans when I’ve been playing. I’ve received some really nice messages and it was always in my mind to stay with Wednesday, it’s home for me. This is the dream place to be so hopefully I can cement myself in the team and have a long career with Wednesday.

“I want to play as many games as I can, get as many minutes as I can, I’ve had a taste for it now and I’ve loved it.”

The Verdict:

At such a young age, Wednesday have made the right call to keep the defender under contract in the hope that he will continue to progress and become a great player for the club.

His manager clearly believes in his abilities recalling him to the squad from Notts County and he will no doubt continue to nurture the player.

Brennan himself seemingly has a brilliant attitude towards football and the club too as he seems committed to doing as well as he can there. If he keeps this up, there’s no reason why he can’t become a big player for his club.

