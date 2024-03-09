Highlights Sheffield Wednesday currently has the most expensive adult season ticket in the Championship at £595.

Club chairman Dejphon Chansiri faced criticism for high ticket prices but offered a potential discount for more season ticket holders.

Fans were outraged as prices for next season's tickets increased despite the club's uncertain division status.

Sheffield Wednesday are still in with a fighting chance of Championship survival after an upturn in form since Danny Rohl's arrival at Hillsborough in October.

The German took over the Owl's from former manager, Xisco Munoz, having failed to win any of his first 10 games in charge, picking up just two points and making the club's worst start to a season, leaving them seven points away from safety.

But Wednesday's recent revival has given them hope of retaining their Championship status.

Rohl's side have relied heavily on their home form this season - needing Owl's supporters in full voice again as they

But with rising prices of attending football matches increasing in recent years, it has become more difficult for the regular match-goer to support their team from the terraces.

With this in mind, we have ranked each of the 24 Championship teams in order of the price of their season ticket. Figures are based on the cheapest adult season ticket price available.

Sheffield Wednesday is the most expensive season ticket in the Championship

Despite battling relegation in the Championship, Wednesday sit top of the table when it comes to adult season ticket prices to watch the Owls in action.

According to Birmingham World, the Owls are more expensive than any other second tier team, with the cheapest home season ticket to watch Wednesday priced at around £595 - over £50 more expensive than second-placed Norwich City.

Most expensive adult season tickets in the Championship as per Birmingham World Club Price Sheffield Wednesday £595 (£25.80 per game) Norwich City £534 (£23.21per game) Middlesbrough £520 (£22.60 per game) Coventry City £480 (£20.86 per game) Millwall £473 (£20.40 per game) Blackburn Rovers £429 (£18.60 per game) Leeds United £420 (£18.26 per game) Rotherham United £405 (£17.60 per game) Preston North End £400 (£17.20 per game) Sunderland £395 (£17.17 per game)

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri faced criticism at the start of the season for the ticket prices ahead of the new Championship season but responded by claiming matchday costs were higher than others of comparable stadium size.

He made clear that if the club could find 30,000 season ticket holders, he would lower the price of every season ticket to a flat rate of £400, offering refunds to those who paid higher prices.

The cheapest adult season ticket in the division can be found at Loftus Road, with prices starting from £242 (£10 per game), closely followed by Huddersfield Town (£249), Cardiff City (£299) and Hull City (£300).

Sheffield Wednesday release 2024/25 season ticket prices

The Owls recently released the third phase of ticket prices for next season, with the club not knowing what division they will be playing their football in during the 2024/25 campaign.

But upon their release, fans of the club were left outraged after it was confirmed the club had increased their prices, despite the possibility of playing League One football next season.

When compared to last season, prices for early-bird season ticket prices were up from £395 to £460, an increase of £65. Phase two, which was on sale last month, saw tickets prices at £495, an increase of £70 to renew your seat for next year. The final phase of season tickets went on sale on February 23 and ended on March 8, with prices reaching a staggering £510 for a seat in the KOP, compared to £435 the season prior.

The most expensive ticket next season was in the South Stand at Hillsborough, priced at £720, an astonishing £135 increase from this year to potentially watching football from a lower division.