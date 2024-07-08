Highlights Sheffield Wednesday offer contract to Rangers winger Scott Wright.

Wright may cost less than £1 million to sign, with Rangers open to a six-figure fee.

Sheffield Wednesday face competition from other Championship and League One clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday have made a contract offer to Scott Wright as they look to win the race to sign the Rangers winger.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who also provide an update on how much it might cost to sign the 26-year-old in this summer's transfer window.

Wright has been with Rangers for the past three-and-a-half years, having joined from Aberdeen in the 2021 winter transfer window.

Since making that move, the winger has made 117 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in that time.

However, reports last month claimed that Sheffield Wednesday are keen to sign the winger, and it seems the Championship club have now made their move as they look to get a deal done.

Sheffield Wednesday make Scott Wright offer

As per this latest update, the Owls have now offered a contract to Wright, as they look to agree a deal for the winger.

The 26-year-old has now entered the final year of his contract with Rangers, meaning this summer could be their last chance to cash in on him.

It is therefore suggested that the Scottish giants will accept a six-figure fee for his services in the current window, meaning he may cost less than £1million to sign.

Even so, there is a chance that Sheffield Wednesday will not have it all their own way as they look to agree a deal for Wright.

It is claimed that a number of other Championship and League One clubs are now showing an interest in signing the winger ahead of next season.

After their great escape from relegation from the Championship last season, Sheffield Wednesday have already made seven signings this summer as they look to climb the table this time round.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer, full-backs Max Lowe and Yan Valery, midfielder Svante Ingelsson and wingers Max Lowe and Olaf Kobacki have all joined on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper James Beadle has returned to Hillsborough for a second loan spell with the Owls, having spent the latter part of the 2023/24 campaign on loan with the club.

Scott Wright move an interesting one for the Owls

It is intriguing to see that Sheffield Wednesday are still seemingly keen to get a deal done for Wright this summer.

The winger does have some decent pedigree from his time with Rangers that includes a number of trophies, suggesting he could be a useful asset.

Meanwhile, a six-figure asking price for the 26-year-old, ensures that he could be a relatively cheap target for the Owls.

However, it is worth noting that Jamal Lowe and Olaf Kobacki have already joined the likes of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama as options on the wing for Danny Rohl's side.

You do therefore wonder whether another winger such as Wright needs to be a priority for the club this summer, when they may feel there are other positions they need to strengthen this summer.

With that in mind, it may be intriguing to see just how far Sheffield Wednesday are willing to go to try and get this deal done, especially now they could face competition from elsewhere.