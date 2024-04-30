Anthony Musaba arrived at Sheffield Wednesday as something of an unknown quantity.

Having moved to Monaco in 2020, the winger endured a host of loan spells, struggling to settle and eventually leaving the club permanently for Wednesday last summer.

After a slow start to life in England, Musaba has found his feet, becoming a reliable source of goals with Danny Rohl's side on the brink of safety.

Brought to the club by then Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz, the former Dutch youth international found himself in and out of the side, starting just one of the Owls' opening six Championship games.

Musaba kicked on over the winter period, though, earmarking himself as a match-winner with timely interventions against Stoke City and QPR as Wednesday began to find form under Rohl.

Musaba has suffered fallow periods in a Wednesday shirt, going as many as nine games without a goal or assist.

But with the Owls in desperate need of points to ensure a miraculous escape from the relegation zone, the 23-year-old has stepped up, making vital contributions as Wednesday secured back-to-back wins against Blackburn Rovers and West Brom.

Wednesday have benefitted greatly from the youthful core at the heart of their squad and Musaba has grown in influence and stature throughout the season. Should Wednesday secure survival, they have a lot to thank Musaba for after his domineering displays this season.

Anthony Musaba 23/24 stats as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 42 7 5 FA Cup 3 0 0 EFL Cup 2 1 0

Wednesday look to Musaba to make the difference

As a winger, it's easy to fall away amidst the physicality of the Championship.

It's an unforgiving league and Musaba soon learnt that, with a string of ineffectual cameos earning him a spot as an unused substitute early on in the season.

Musaba, though, has grown into his role and adapted quickly to the rigours of English football. Whilst many wingers tend to fade as the game wears on, Musaba has showcased an ability to pop up late on with goals and assists - scoring 90th-minute winners in back-to-back games against Stoke and QPR.

Musaba is also learning to control games and sustain pressure, putting together strong performances across the 90 minutes. A key tactical cog in Rohl's system, he can be impactful off the bench, but has also earned the trust of his manager when starting games.

Musaba has stepped up in the absence of Ian Poveda

Wednesday were boosted by the arrival of loan signings Ian Poveda, Ike Ugbo and James Beadle, winning four games in a row between February and March.

But after Leeds United winger Poveda suffered a muscle injury against Ipswich Town, results began to slip.

Musaba, though, made a crucial contribution off the bench against fellow relegation rivals QPR to breathe new life into Wednesday's hopes of survival.

After his blistering 20-minute cameo at Loftus Road, Rohl has entrusted Musaba with starts in three of Wednesday's last four games.

The Owls have remained unbeaten in this time, with Musaba contributing a goal and two assists to lift Wednesday out of the relegation zone.

Wednesday travel to Sunderland on the final weekend of the season with their destiny in their own hands thanks in no small part to Musaba's contributions in front of goal, and he will be hoping his efforts are enough to complete a remarkable turnaround for the Owls.