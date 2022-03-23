There have been plenty of players to have represented Sheffield Wednesday over the years.

While some of those will have come through the youth ranks with the Owls themselves, there are plenty of others who started out elsewhere, before making their way to Hillsborough.

But do you know exactly where some of those players actually began their footballing journeys?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 past and present Sheffield Wednesday players, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they began their senior careers with.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Barry Bannan? Everton Aston Villa Wolves Southampton