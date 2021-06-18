Sheffield Wednesday quiz: One question about every player in the Owls’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

After suffering relegation to the third tier, Darren Moore will be eager to rebuild his squad for the next campaign.

Several high-profile players have already left the club in the last month, including Keiren Westwood, Kadeem Harris, Tom Lees and Adam Reach.

First teamers Elias Kachunga, Joey Pelupessy, Matt Penney, Moses Odubajo, Jordan Rhodes and Joost van Aken have also left for free, with 20-year-old Liam Shaw moving signing for Celtic on a pre-contract agreement.

All these departures have left the Owls’ squad looking pretty threadbare and there could be many players joining in return, in what looks set to be a very busy summer in Sheffield.

But before things start to heat up, give this Sheffield Wednesday quiz a go. How much do you know about the current first teamers? Play and find out…

