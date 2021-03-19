Sheffield Wednesday quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Hillsborough – But are they true?

Sheffield Wednesday are enduring a tough season in the Championship, with a midweek draw with Huddersfield Town leaving them still deep in relegation trouble.

On the night, Hillsborough was empty to witness the Yorkshire derby, as we approach the final stages (hopefully) of playing behind closed doors.

There’s little denying that an empty Hillsborough isn’t quite as breathtaking as it is when it is full of Wednesday fans.

On the topic of Hillsborough, we’ve pieced together 19 statements about the stadium, but can you tell which are true and which are false?

Take it on…

1 of 19 Hillsborough was opened in the 1800s True False