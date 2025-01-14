Sheffield Wednesday supporters will have the chance to question owner Dejphon Chansiri on a host of issues at this week's fans forum, and it promises to be an eventful evening.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Wednesday have made clear progress this season under manager Danny Rohl, and they have emerged as surprise play-off contenders in recent months.

The Owls have lost just two of their last 11 league games, and they currently sit 10th in the Championship table, just three points from the play-off places, so you would be forgiven for thinking that everything is positive at Hillsborough.

Championship table (as it stands 14th January) Team P GD Pts 9 Watford 25 -1 37 10 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -2 37 11 Norwich City 26 6 36 12 Swansea City 26 0 34 13 QPR 26 -5 32 14 Millwall 25 1 30 15 Preston North End 26 -6 30 16 Coventry City 26 -3 29

It is fair to say that Wednesday supporters have had a challenging relationship with Chansiri over the years, and despite the team's strong form on the pitch of late, many still have reservations about whether he is the right man to take the club forward.

As unrest continues to build, Chansiri took the bold decision to call a fan forum, which will be held on Wednesday night, and we looked at five key questions Owls supporters should ask their owner.

What is the current state of play in the January transfer window?

One of the most pressing issues currently on the minds of Wednesday supporters is whether Chansiri will allow Rohl to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

Much to the concern of the Owls fan base, Rohl revealed last month that there had been a breakdown in communication between him and Chansiri over transfers, and he even urged supporters to question Chansiri themselves over potential incomings at the fan forum.

Given that Wednesday have been linked with possible signings, it seems that Rohl's claims that no discussions have taken place over transfer targets may have been slightly exaggerated, but the fact the manager chose to publicly lay down the gauntlet to his owner suggests that he is unhappy about the current situation.

As the Owls approach the middle of January with no new additions, Chansiri will be pushed to provide an update on the club's activity in the transfer market, and his answer could give an indication about whether there really is a rift between him and Rohl.

Will funds be provided to Danny Rohl in future transfer windows?

While the January transfer window will be the immediate priority for Wednesday, supporters will be keen to hear how much backing Chansiri intends to provide Rohl with moving forward.

Chansiri has chosen to invest more in wages rather than transfer fees in recent years, and in his defence, the Owls currently have the 10th highest wage bill in the Championship, so that policy has come at considerable cost to him.

However, it is widely believed that Wednesday will be unable to challenge consistently at the top of the division if they are reliant on free transfers and loans, and an increased level of spending will be needed to help Rohl achieve his future ambitions.

Chansiri gave Rohl a reported £2.5 million to spend on the signing of striker Ike Ugbo in the summer, which marked a big shift away from his usual transfer approach, and supporters will be intrigued to know whether that level of investment will be repeated.

What are the plans to keep hold of Danny Rohl long-term?

Given the outstanding job he has done at Hillsborough, it is no surprise that Rohl has attracted interest from elsewhere in recent months, but it does feel as though Wednesday may now face a near constant battle to keep hold of their talented young manager.

Rohl was linked with both the Southampton and Hamburg jobs last month, but he confirmed he remained committed to the Owls, stating that "our journey is not over".

However, some have suggested that Rohl has been laying the groundwork for his potential exit with his recent comments about the transfer window, using a perceived lack of support from Chansiri to justify any future decision to leave the club if a better opportunity comes up.

Chansiri will have the chance to set the record straight on the situation between him and Rohl at the fan forum, but supporters will be sure to question him about how he intends to secure the long-term future of the German, particularly as further links with other clubs are inevitable.

Are there any plans to improve the structure at the club?

One big concern among Wednesday supporters over the years has been about the lack of a proper structure at the club, and Rohl has expressed similar frustrations during his tenure.

Rohl spoke about the club's "very lean structures" in February, confirming that he approves all transfer deals and contract extensions, and more alarmingly, he even revealed that he was involved in hotel bookings, admitting that all the tasks he is required to perform are "a lot of work".

The Owls do at least now have a head of recruitment in place in Kevin Beadell, but it is highly unusual to have such a slimmed-down hierarchy in the modern game, and many feel that Chansiri could benefit from having more football experience around him.

Chansiri has always pushed back against the idea of giving up his control of the club's football operations, but the introduction of fresh expertise to the board could help to reassure supporters, and the question of adding to the board is sure to come up on Wednesday night.

Will season ticket prices be reduced in the future?

Another long-standing grievance Wednesday supporters have had about Chansiri is his high ticket prices, and he will be under pressure to explain his decision to increase the cost of season tickets for the 2025-26 campaign.

The cheapest available adult season ticket for next season is £495, with the most expensive adult season ticket costing an eye-watering £675, meaning that the Owls will again have one of the highest prices in the Championship.

The financial burden is also substantial for those who purchase tickets for one-off matches, and a ticket in the lower section of the South Stand for the upcoming home game against Luton Town on Saturday 1st February costs a staggering £43.

Many Wednesday supporters understandably feel that Chansiri is pricing them out of watching their own team, but with little sign that he is prepared to reduce the cost of tickets, he will once again be confronted about the issue at the fan forum.