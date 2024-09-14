Sheffield Wednesday host QPR on Saturday afternoon, and are looking to pick up their second win of the Championship campaign after losing three league games in a row following a 4-0 triumph over Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend.

A victory for the Owls would see them with two wins from their first three second tier outings at Hillsborough, and help to establish a vein of form Danny Rohl's men will want to continue.

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the R's on Saturday, FLW takes a look at the Owls' early team news:

Defensive pair require checks

As reported by the Sheffield Star, Rohl and co will have to assess the fitness of defensive duo Dominic Iorfa and Michael Ihiekwe ahead of their meeting with Marti Cifuentes' side on Saturday.

Ihiekwe's only Championship appearance of the season so far came on the last weekend of August as the Owls suffered a 3-0 defeat away from home at Millwall, but the 31-year-old also played the full 90 minutes of both of Wednesday's EFL Cup wins over Hull City and Grimsby Town in the first and second round respectively.

Meanwhile, Iorfa has been ever present in the league for Rohl's side so far this campaign, but did not feature in either of his team's EFL Cup fixtures.

Jamaica international duo to be assessed

The Sheffield Star have also revealed that Di'Shon Bernard and Jamal Lowe, who both featured for Steve McClaren's Jamaica during the international break, will require checks following their international duties.

Jamal Lowe 2024/25 Championship stats as per FotMob Appearances 4 Starts 4 Minutes played 300 Goals 1 Assists 0

Bernard has played the full 90 minutes in all four of Wednesday's Championship outings so far, while summer signing Lowe has already demonstrated his goalscoring tendencies, finding himself on the scoresheet during heavy wins over Plymouth in the league, and Grimsby in the EFL Cup.

Yan Valery available despite recent calf issue

Yan Valery suffered a calf injury while away on international duty with Tunisia, but will be available for team selection on Saturday.

Rohl said: "He had a small calf issue.

"But we brought him back, he had treatment, and he was back on the grass on Tuesday.

"There are no doubts, no question marks, and this is a good thing."

A previous statement from the Tunisia national team had revealed: "After the training session on Tuesday evening, the player Yan Valery felt some sharp pain in the calf, the doctor of the national team decided to subject him to MRI, which proved that he suffered a minor tear, which deserves a medical rest.

"Therefore, he will not be in the fault of the technical framework of the national team in the next two matches."

Nathaniel Chalobah is out

The Owls signed Nathaniel Chalobah as a free agent during the summer transfer window following his release by former club West Brom, but so far the former England international has only been able to make one appearance for his new club, partly due to injury.

Prior to Wednesday's recent clash with Millwall, Rohl spoke about Chalobah's injury: "For Nath it is a big, big pity.

"He will be out for a couple of weeks again, it was a shame after the game and when I got the message I was really sad about this situation.

"But this is football, sometimes it is not fair and for me, it is about staying together, helping him, and we will do it and bring him stronger back."

Meanwhile, as reported by the Sheffield Star, goalkeeper Ben Hamer continues to be sidelined with a finger injury, meaning that James Beadle will start between the sticks, while Pierce Charles will remain on the bench.