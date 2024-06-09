Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City are all interested in signing Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys, according to Football Insider.

It was a poor season for Rotherham as they were relegated from the Championship with a total of just 27 points, but Humphreys was one of the club's standout performers this campaign.

Humphreys missed over four months of the season between late September and early February through injury, and he could not prevent the Millers' relegation after his return to fitness, with much of the damage done during his absence.

Cameron Humphreys stats for Rotherham United this season (Championship only, according to Sofascore) Games 25 Goals 0 Assists 1 Clean sheets 2 Interceptions per game 1.3 Tackles per game 0.8 Balls recovered per game 3.8 Clearances per game 4 Passing accuracy 79%

The 25-year-old has one year left on his contract at the New York Stadium, but Rotherham "could look to cash in on their prized asset" this summer following relegation, and he seemingly has no shortage of Championship suitors.

Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, QPR and Swansea City plotting Cameron Humphreys move

Humphreys began his career with Manchester City, and he made two senior appearances during his time at the Etihad Stadium, with both coming in the FA Cup during the 2015-16 season.

The defender made a permanent move to Zulte Waragem in 2019, and he went on to make 59 appearances for the Belgian side before returning to English football with Rotherham United in the summer of 2022.

Humphreys, who has previously represented England at U19 level, enjoyed an excellent first season with the Millers as he helped them secure Championship survival, and Swansea City and Derby County were both said to be keen on him last summer, although reports of interest from the Rams were denied by manager Paul Warne.

It was a much tougher season for Rotherham this time around, but Humphreys still impressed on an individual level, and he was one of three players praised by manager Steve Evans for their performances after his arrival in April, along with Lee Pelter and Jordan Hugill.

"Your Peltiers, your Humphreys, your Hugills, they're ruled out when I walk into the building," Evans told the Rotherham Advertiser.

"You talk to them, you break them down and they've gone through the pain barrier.

"They're the ones that stand out to me. To come out and produce performances like they did when I know they're in pain, it's a huge credit to them. They had hearts the size of lions for me."

It has been a busy start to the summer for the Millers as they prepare for life in League One, with Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Reece James, Shaun McWilliams, Liam Kelly, Joe Powell and Jonson Clarke-Harris all arriving at the New York Stadium.

Evans will be reluctant to lose Humphreys as he looks to mount a promotion push next season, but Rotherham have already sold goalkeeper Victor Johansson to Stoke City this summer, showing that they are willing to cash in on their stars for the right price, and that will encourage Wednesday, Millwall, QPR and Swansea.

Cameron Humphreys could be a smart signing for Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, QPR or Swansea City

It is easy to see why Humphreys is on the radar of Championship clubs this summer.

Rotherham conceded 89 goals as they were relegated from the second tier this season, but it would be harsh to blame Humphreys for his side's defensive problems, and he was one of few players to emerge with any credit from what was an incredibly disappointing campaign for the Millers.

Humphreys has proven he is a more than capable defender at Championship level over the past two seasons, and with Wednesday, Millwall, QPR and Swansea all in need of defensive reinforcements after battling against relegation this term, he could be a shrewd addition.

Wednesday, Millwall and QPR will be hopeful of landing Humphreys' signature, but Swansea are long-term admirers of the defender having first targeted him last summer, and that could give them an advantage in the race.