Highlights Jack Whatmough is a free agent this summer having been freed from his Wigan Athletic contract.

The 26-year-old is said to have several Championship offers on the table.

Sheffield Wednesday, Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End are the teams that have been credited with an interest in his services.

Despite it being just days until the Championship campaign kicks off, sides across the division continue to jostle and battle one another in the transfer market.

Indeed, there is still nearly a full month left for clubs to strengthen their squads, and with some quality free agents still out there on the market, a few Championship sides are bound to butt heads once or twice in the coming weeks.

There is certainly potential for that to be the case when it comes to the future of Jack Whatmough.

The 26-year-old recently departed Wigan Athletic and is said to have plenty of Championship interest in securing his signature this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday, QPR and PNE keen on Jack Whatmough

That is the case according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, who has reported that Whatmough is believed to have plenty of offers from Championship clubs currently on the table.

Witcoop reveals that three of the clubs showing interest in the defender are Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers.

It does seem, though, that with Witcoop reporting that QPR 'have' been keen, that they have been leapfrogged by the other interested sides.

Who is Jack Whatmough?

As touched upon above, Jack Whatmough is a 26-year-old central defender who currently finds himself without a club following his exit from Wigan Athletic this summer.

Whatmough's career began at Portsmouth, where he remained until 2021, when that switch to Wigan came about.

For Pompey, Whatmough's senior debut came in 2013/14 at a very young age, and the defender went on to make 136 appearances for the club.

For Wigan, Whatmough appeared 89 times before his exit. This included a League One promotion-winning campaign in which Whatmough featured in all 46 league matches.

Perhaps interestingly, given the level of Championship interest in his signature this summer, last season was Whatmough's first campaign at second tier level.

What is Jack Whatmough's current contract situation?

Some eagle-eyed readers will remember the fact that Jack Whatmough put pen to paper on a new two and a half year deal with Wigan Athletic back in January.

That should have seen the 26-year-old contracted to the Latics until the summer of 2025.

However, due to repeated contract breaches by the Wigan ownership, players this summer have the right to terminate their contracts at the club, and Whatmough is one of the players to elect to do so.

Would Jack Whatmough be a good signing for the Championship clubs mentioned?

Despite having only played one season at this level, there is a lot to like for the clubs interested in Jack Whatmough.

Indeed, clearly he did a decent job in a struggling side, hence this level of interest, and at 26, he still has plenty of years left in the tank, unlike some free agents who are in the latter stages of their career.

Certainly looking at the squad depth of the above three clubs, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR could certainly do with a central defensive reinforcement or two.