Sheffield Wednesday pushing to complete transfer deal for 22-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday could be about to make their first senior signing of the summer as they look to complete a deal for midfielder Dennis Adeniran, according to reporter Dom Howson’s YorkshireLive Q & A.

The Owls are currently operating under a transfer embargo due to the late filing of their 2019/20 accounts, meaning that they are restricted to just bringing in free agents and loan players for now.

Whilst next season’s potential promotion rivals have all started to bolster their squads, Wednesday have stood still, with many high-earning players departing such as Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes and Tom Lees.

One player has arrived at Hillsborough in the form of Southampton youngster David Agbontohoma, however he will probably go into the under-23 squad, meaning that there’s still lots of work to be done on the first-team front.

But Adeniran could be the first signing, with YorkshireLive reporting a few days ago that Wednesday were keen on the 22-year-old Everton midfielder, who made 22 Championship appearances on loan at Wycombe Wanderers last season.

The Owls are looking to pull off a coup and beat several second tier clubs to his acquisition, and it looks as though they could be close to securing it according to Howson.

The Verdict

Adeniran has proven that he can hold his own in the Championship, so being a regular feature in a League One team should see him blossom.

Everton will be keen for him to get minutes for a full season and spending it in the EFL can only help his development as a midfielder – however he will have stiff competition.

He would be battling with the likes of Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo and Sam Hutchinson if Moore sees him as a holding midfielder going forward, so it won’t be easy for Adeniran to nail down a place in the starting line-up.

But Everton will no doubt have some assurances over that if the Owls are so keen to complete a deal, and it could be happening very soon.