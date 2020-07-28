Sheffield Wednesday pursuit of highly-rated midfielder set to become clearer

Sheffield Wednesday target James Garner is set to learn more about his future this week as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides which Manchester United players will be allowed to leave this summer, report the MailOnline.

Garner is highly-rated at Old Trafford but is lacking in first-team experience meaning a loan this summer is likely with Wednesday thought to have made their interest known first, although competition remains from Cardiff City and Swansea City.

A decision on his destination is not likely to be made until the second-tier play-offs are settled, however, with both Swansea and Cardiff taking part in the end of season showpiece.

19-year-old Garner has made just three first-team starts and four substitute appearances across his career with the Red Devils so far and is yet to experience regular football out on loan either, although that looks likely to change this summer.

The 2019/20 season ended in bitter disappointment for Garry Monk and The Owls following the restart. Prior to things commencing again, Wednesday sat inside the play-offs, but as the final whistles of the season blew last week, they had dropped down to 16th.

Monk is therefore under pressure to get things right this window in order to ensure that his side are competing, and Garner appears to be a top target in his mission to do just that.

The verdict

I think this would be a smart signing for Wednesday.

Defensive midfield is an area in which they have struggled for consistency over the last couple of seasons. Whilst Barry Bannan continually sparkles in a creative sense, he lacks someone alongside him to do the harder running and dirtier work, something which Garner could most likely provide.

There will be questions over whether they are an attractive enough prospect for United, however. With Cardiff and Swansea both in the play-offs it is hard to imagine them being below Wednesday in the pecking order.