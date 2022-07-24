Sheffield Wednesday pursuing eye-catching Rangers transfer agreement

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to win the race to sign Rangers striker Kemar Roofe, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Roofe looks to be a man in demand this summer, with previous reports claiming that Derby County are keen on the striker, as they aim to bounce back after their relegation from the Championship last season.

Now it seems as though that interest is growing even further, with the striker seemingly a potentially available target.

According to this latest update, Wednesday manager Darren Moore is hoping to agree a season-long loan deal for the striker, who has previously played for the likes of Oxford and Leeds.

Since joining Rangers from Belgian side Anderlecht back in the summer of 2020, Roofe has scored 34 goals in 72 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Roofe’s contract with Rangers, securing his future at Ibrox until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Sheffield Wednesday have already signed one centre forward this summer, with Michael Smith joining on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Rotherham.

The Verdict

This could be a very good signing for Sheffield Wednesday if they can get it done.

Roofe has consistently shown throughout his career that he can get goals at a very high level, so he ought to be more than capable of thriving in League One.

Admittedly, he has struggled with injuries recently, but if he can stay fit, then he would be another useful for option for the Owls, who even with the signing of Smith, do not have a great deal of attacking options.

Add in the profile of Roofe, and the interest there is from elsewhere, this looks like it could be some statement of intent from Wednesday if they can complete a deal.