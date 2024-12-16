Sheffield Wednesday may be at heightened risk of losing Shea Charles in January following a big decision by his parent club, Southampton.

Having become teammates with his brother Pierce again in the summer, the Northern Irish captain has been an absolute inspiration for Wednesday. Despite being part of the promotion-winning Saints team of last season, he wasn't one of their shining lights. He is now though.

The 21-year-old's presence in Danny Rohl's team has allowed unrealised opportunities to be taken by his new teammates. Barry Bannan, for example, has had much more of an attacking impact on the Owls because of his central midfield partner.

He gives the side a brilliant base to work off, and they are now slowly climbing the table.

2024/25 Championship campaign (as of 16/12/24) Team P GD Points 6 Middlesbrough 21 10 34 7 Watford 20 3 34 8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 32 9 Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29 10 Swansea City 21 1 27 11 Bristol City 21 0 27 12 Norwich City 21 4 26

Shea Charles' Sheffield Wednesday future may be at risk following Southampton decision

Because of how well he has played in his 18 Championship matches for Wednesday in this campaign, talk of a January recall has surrounded him. The Saints do have the option to bring him back to St Mary's in the new year, but their manager, Russell Martin, had hinted that he wasn't planning on doing so.

Now that is irrelevant. Following their 5-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Martin was sacked.

The Star's Alex Miller said, after Martin's departure was confirmed, that there was little chance of the 21-year-old going back to his parent club if the former Swansea City manager was still in charge. Whoever succeeds him may feel differently about Charles and could want to use him for the remainder of the campaign.

The Wednesday boss could be a candidate for the Premier League side, who have admirers of the 35-year-old within the club, as per Jack Rosser.

Rohl was Ralph Hassenhuttl's assistant at Southampton for a period of time, and could well bring the midfielder back down south with him, were the German to be courted by the Saints, although their alleged targeting of him has hit a stumbling block, according to talkSPORT.

Rohl previously said that he was hopeful of keeping Charles at Hillsborough, as has the player himself.

Related Shea Charles outlines Sheffield Wednesday stance amid Southampton, Arsenal talk On-loan Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Shea Charles has opened up about his future amid speculation he could be recalled by Southampton.

Sheffield Wednesday will be on tenterhooks until the end of the January window

How quickly the Saints appoint Martin's replacement will affect when we know what Charles' future with the Owls will be. Given the performance of Southampton in the first 16 games of the season, in which they have accrued a measly five points, you could certainly see how the former Manchester City academy member could improve things.

But it may take some time for the new boss to work out the positions which need to be improved. If the centre of the park is one of them, then there will be a serious chance of Wednesday losing Charles before the end of the winter window.