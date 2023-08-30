Sheffield Wednesday had appeared on the crest of a wave following their emphatic Championship return via the League One play-offs at the end of the previous campaign.

However, that palpable and infectious feel-good factor has swiftly been snatched away, with the controversial summer departure of manager Darren Moore casting a cloud over the club.

The Owls have since appointed ex-Watford boss Xisco Munoz, though he is yet to get a tune out of the Owls as their problems continue to pile up.

How have Sheffield Wednesday started the season?

Wednesday quite literally could not have possibly started the 2023/24 Championship campaign in a worse vein.

Indeed, they now remain the only team throughout the entirety of the Football League to have lost all of their opening divisional encounters to date.

Their surprisingly slender 2-1 opening day defeat at home to promotion hopefuls Southampton can be forgiven, but the subsequent losses against both Hull City and Preston North End have emerged as causes for concern and frustration among supporters.

Those feels were only amplified last weekend when they travelled to the Welsh capital to face a Cardiff City side that were also searching for their first victory of the season, and claimed just that through a 98th-minute penalty from midfielder Ryan Wintle.

As such, Wednesday fans had faintly hoped for something of a cup run to provide a rare spark of light at the club, though that too has been curtailed in disappointing fashion.

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town

Wednesday crashed out of the EFL Cup in the second round last night as they were eliminated at home to League Two outfit Mansfield Town.

They had edged past Stockport County via spot-kicks in the first round and were handed yet another favourable draw that should have paved the path to the next stage with few hiccups, though the Stags had other ideas.

Anthony Musaba's header just before the half-hour mark fired the hosts into the ascendancy, but their display was underlined by a lack of cutting edge as just eight of their 22 shots were on target and they failed to double their advantage.

That eventually came back to bite them, as Mansfield restored parity five minutes from time when Rhys Oates equalised from range.

And they did not prove quite as successful from 12 yards out this time around, with the penalty from ex-Owls man Aden Flint proving decisive amid missed efforts from both Will Vaulks and Liam Palmer.

What has Xisco Munoz said about Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Mansfield Town?

Munoz issued a post-match reaction to the defeat that has stirred up quite the reaction among infuriated fans online.

While the Spaniard has taken responsibility for his team's latest loss, one Wednesdayite believes that Xisco nonetheless spoke like a manager feeling the pressures and strains already, and will not be with the club for much longer.

Another took issue with Xisco's manner within his media duties and claimed that he goes off the manager more and more every time he speaks, while also stating that he is out of his depth in the Wednesday dugout.

In a sign of how bleak the current situation is, this individual even suggested the possibility of reappointing Steve Bruce!

Evidently, fans have had enough now and Munoz faces a long way back if he is to win over the Hillsborough crowds.

And that is no different for this supporter too, who simply commented a picture of the Wednesday corner flag- an image used by clubs when announcing a managerial departure.

No words were said, but it certainly speaks volumes.

Who do Sheffield Wednesday face in their next match?

Unfortunately for the Owls, things will likely get harder before they get easier, with a daunting trip to Elland Road on the agenda for Saturday afternoon.

Their Yorkshire rivals have struggled too, it must be said, although they have important momentum from last weekend's 4-3 triumph away at high-flyers Ipswich Town and have been rocked by the recent acquisition of Joel Piroe coupled with the returns of both Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra to the squad- all of whom found the back of the net at Portman Road.

Therefore, it is hard to see anything than yet another loss for Wednesday- will it be Munoz's last?