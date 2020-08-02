Sheffield Wednesday prepared to rival Bayern Munich for 18-y/o defender

Sheffield Wednesday have entered the race to sign Hearts’ Aaron Hickey, reports BBC.

The Scottish club value their 18-year-old full-back at just £1.5 million and with a year left on his contract, it’s likely that he’ll be moving on this summer.

He’s been the subject on a transfer throughout the season though – Celtic and Rangers have long held an interest in him, but now there’s a host of European clubs said to be monitoring his situation.

Aston Villa and Italian side Bologna are two of them, with Bayern Munich in the running as well.

Wednesday though could now be a less attractive option for Hickey after their points deduction. It was announced this week that the club would next season be deducted 12-points for mis-reporting finances throughout this season.

The decision has struck up a backlash from Charlton Athletic who, as it stands, will be playing League One next season, but if they appeal the Wednesday decision and win, it could send the Owls into League One.

Hickey will however have plenty of options. The left-side defender featured 22 times for Hearts as they finished bottom of the SPL, being relegated into the Scottish Championship.

The verdict

The 18-year-old will most likely be leaving Tynecastle this summer but where he’ll end up is still anyone’s guess. Bayern may have caught his attention, as would the interest of a European force like them, but he might find better opportunities for game time at a club like Wednesday.

Still, there’s the likes of Villa and Bologna to contend with, let alone the Old Firm teams – it’ll be an interesting one to see who snaps up Hickey for the bargain price of £1.5 million.