Sheffield Wednesday prepared to pay £25k-a-week to sign Premier League player

Sheffield Wednesday are prepared to pay around £25,000-a-week of West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore’s wages in order to secure a loan deal, with the Baggies holding out for more, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Sheffield Wednesday have been consistently linked with a move for Zohore as they look to add some extra firepower to their squad and provide some competition for Jordan Rhodes, with the forward down the pecking order with the Baggies at the start of the season.

Zohore only arrived at West Brom last summer for around £8 million from Cardiff, but he found himself behind the likes of Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu and Callum Robinson at times last term. That saw him manage to make just 17 league appearances last season.

It is thought that Sheffield Wednesday have been trying to secure an agreement with the Baggies over the percentage of his wages they would pay to take him on loan, with West Brom still wanting more than the £25,000-a-week they are currently prepared to offer.

Sheff Wed. Up to 25 a week with offer to pay some of Zohore’s wages on a loan. West Brom still want more. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 27, 2020

The verdict

It does seem like Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to stretch their wages as far as they can in order to bring in Zohore from West Brom, but with the Baggies still holding out for more than they are currently offering it could mean they might need to switch to alternative targets.

However, with West Brom seemingly willing to allow him to leave the club there could still be a chance that a deal can be agreed between the two clubs. That would be massive for the Owls who need to get some added firepower into their squad.

Zohore has Championship experience and would arrive at Sheffield Wednesday with a point to prove, and he could be a good addition to the squad were the Owls to agree a deal with West Brom for his signature.