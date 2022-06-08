Sheffield Wednesday prepare fresh terms for midfielder

With all eyes set on securing a return to the Championship next season, it is set to be a vital upcoming campaign at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls will be hoping to have a strong summer of recruitment to further bolster their chances of securing promotion back to the second tier.

Wednesday, who are seemingly one of the busier clubs in the EFL if transfer rumours are anything to go by, are now considering a fresh deal for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, as per a report from the Sheffield Star.

The 20-year-old progressed through the academy ranks at Manchester City before the Owls secured his services for an undisclosed fee during the summer of 2020.

Seeing his contract expire next year, Sheffield Wednesday are eager to extend his stay at Hillsborough.

The verdict

Still just 21 years of age, Dele-Bashiru has a bright future ahead of him, and if the Owls are to see the young midfielder signing fresh terms, then that can only be a boost for the here and now, and for years to come.

The technically gifted and athletic midfielder is someone who is only likely to get better next to the likes of Barry Bannan, George Byers, and if he remains a Wednesday player, then Massimo Luongo too.

Dele-Bashiru also has a very high ceiling and he can grow with the ambitions of the club, a big tick in the box at a club like Wednesday who will be eager to return to the Championship.

This would represent excellent business for the third tier outfit.