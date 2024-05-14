Highlights Sheffield Wednesday faces challenges in retaining key player Josh Windass amid interest from Championship clubs.

The retention of Windass is crucial for Wednesday after displaying significant contributions in securing their Championship status.

The fans are optimistic Windass will sign a new deal, which would be a significant uplift for the club's upcoming campaign.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After completing the great escape, Sheffield Wednesday's attention has turned to building a squad for next season that will enable them to compete and move up the league table.

The Owls have a number of players out of contract this summer, one of which is attacking midfielder Josh Windass.

Windass joined the club in 2020, and has been a success at Hillsborough, but his future remains up in the air following interest from both Argentina and the USA in January, and links with other Championship clubs this summer.

The 30-year-old has been linked with Hull City, Derby County, Stoke and West Brom, according to The Sheffield Star, so it remains to be seen where he'll be playing his football next season.

Related Derby County, Stoke City and West Brom eyeing Sheffield Wednesday swoop The Owls look set to face a major battle to keep hold of Windass, who has been a key player for the Owls in recent seasons.

However, after an impressive campaign which saw him register six goals and two assists in 25 league games for Wednesday, they'll want him to sign a new deal this summer to tie him down for the foreseeable future.

Sheffield Wednesday backed to keep Josh Windass this summer

Despite interest from a host of Championship clubs, our Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Callum Maxted, believes that Josh Windass will sign a new contract at Hillsborough this summer.

Callum said: “I think it depends on whether Danny Rohl is here or not.

“If Danny Rohl is here, which that £5million price tag suggests he will be, I think Josh appreciates that we have a good manager here who can take us forward.

“He’s been in the area for four-and-a-half years, and he loves the club. I think that’s clear to see by his celebrations in the last few games, and I think that will give him the confidence to sign with us, perhaps for another year.

“It also depends on the club. If the club offer him a year on the money that he’s on now, then I reckon he will sign. If they offer him two then even better.

“He’s a very important player for us, and I’m not worried about anyone taking him from us really.”

It's crucial that Sheffield Wednesday keep Josh Windass this summer

After four-and-a-half years at Hillsborough, Josh Windass has become a cult hero at Sheffield Wednesday, and it would be a huge blow should he choose to move on this summer.

The midfielder has come up with plenty of big moments in a Wednesday shirt, such as the famous winning goal at Wembley in the play-off final, and despite struggling with injuries this season, he's shown how useful he can be.

His three goals in the last three games undoubtedly played a huge part in Wednesday securing their status as a Championship club, and it's clear that he could play a big role for Danny Rohl's side going forward.

Josh Windass' time at Sheffield Wednesday - Transfermarkt Season Division P G A 2019/20 Championship 9 3 0 2020/21 Championship 44 10 6 2021/22 League One 12 4 2 2022/23 League One 42 16 7 2023/24 Championship 28 7 2

If the 30-year-old decided to move to Argentina or the USA, Wednesday could have no qualms about that as the player clearly wants to experience a new footballing culture, but losing him to a fellow Championship club would be a huge blow.

However, the Owls' faithful seem confident that Windass will sign a new deal with the club, and this would be a huge boost ahead of what's shaping up to be a promising 2024/25 campaign for the club.