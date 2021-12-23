Sheffield Wednesday are keeping tabs on Newcastle United defender Matthew Bondswell ahead of a potential swoop in the January transfer window, according to a report by Football Insider.

Although Bondswell has yet to make his competitive debut for the Magpies’ senior side, he has been training with the club’s first-team this season.

It is understood that Newcastle are willing to send the defender out on loan in order to provide him with the opportunity to play regular first-team football.

Wednesday may need to fend off competition from Portsmouth for Bondswell’s signature as Danny Cowley’s side are also believed to be interested in the 19-year-old.

Newcastle secured Bondswell’s services earlier this year and the left-back has since gone on to make 11 appearances for the club’s Under-23 outfit in the Premier League 2 Division 2 this season

The Magpies prospect has also featured for the club’s Under 21s on two occasions in the EFL Trophy during the current campaign.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore may be tempted to bolster his squad next month as he looks to guide the club to an immediate return to the Championship in 2022 and thus Bondswell could fit the bill.

Currently seventh in the League One standings, the Owls will be determined to seal all three points in their showdown with Newcastle’s arch-rivals Sunderland on December 30th.

The Verdict

Although the Owls may need to sign some new players in order to boost their chances of achieving promotion, making a move for Bondswell would be somewhat of a risk.

Given that Bondswell has yet to make an appearance in the third-tier during his career, it may take him some time to adapt to life at Hillsborough.

Whilst the Owls are relatively short of options in this particular position, they could find it more beneficial to secure the services of a left-back who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level instead of taking a punt on the Newcastle man.

By nailing his transfer recruitment in the upcoming window, Moore could help Wednesday reach new heights in the third-tier during the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign.