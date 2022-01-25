Sheffield Wednesday poised to finalise transfer swoop for Birmingham City man

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of centre-back Harlee Dean on loan from Birmingham City for the rest of the season.

Like @footballtyper, I understand #SWFC are trying to sign Birmingham centre-back Harlee Dean. Wednesday are working on a loan deal. They already have seven loan players on their books. Dean has fallen out of favour at St Andrews.🦉👇 https://t.co/aTt7drTLyl — Dom Howson (@domhowson) January 25, 2022

Darren Moore has been desperately looking to strengthen his defence this month, with injuries to Dhey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa leaving the Owls short in that department.

And, it appears Dean is the man they’re going to get, with Yorkshire Live revealing that a deal for the 30-year-old is expected to go through before the deadline.

The former Brentford player was a key player under Lee Bowyer when he arrived at St. Andrew’s last year but he has since fallen down the pecking order at Blues, with the boss then making Dean available for transfer.

As a result, he hasn’t played since November, so the defender will surely welcome the chance to get some first-team football instead of sitting on the sidelines.

Wednesday are currently eighth in the League One table, sitting six points away from the play-off places, although they do have a game in hand on some of the sides above them.

The verdict

This would be a good bit of business from Wednesday as whilst Dean has struggled at Birmingham, he should still be a top player in League One and will be eager to get out and play regularly.

He is someone who who is an instant improvement on what they’ve got and would be an upgrade on Moore’s current options at the back.

So, this would be a positive addition for the Owls as Dean is the experienced leader they’re lacking as they look to push on and reach the play-offs this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.