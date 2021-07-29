Sheffield Wednesday hoping to finalise deal for 30-y/o winger

Sheffield Wednesday are set to complete the signing of Marvin Johnson on a free transfer.

The left winger, who can also play at left-back, is currently without a club after leaving Middlesbrough following his deal expiring in the summer.

And, the Sheffield Star have revealed that the Owls are set to win the race for the 30-year-old, as they say a ‘homing in’ on doing a deal for the former Oxford United man.

Whilst Johnson struggled for consistency at Boro, he did feature in 42 games for Neil Warnock’s side last season, whilst his performances for the U’s in League One earlier in his career were very good.

If the deal does go through it will provide Darren Moore with another option down the left-flank, which is an area of the pitch that he is still keen to strengthen.

As well as that, the move would continue what has been a very impressive week so far for Wednesday, who finalised loan moves for Lewis Wing and keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell ahead of the season opener against Charlton on August 7.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

This would be another excellent signing for Wednesday as Johnson is a real threat with his pace and his direct style would give the team something they lack right now.

Furthermore, he is proven at this level in the past and would arrive ready to make an instant impact, so there aren’t many negatives to this at all.

So, fans will hope to see this get over the line and it will continue what has been a good window for Moore’s men.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.