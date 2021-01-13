Sheffield Wednesday poised to complete deal for attacker as medical scheduled

Sheffield Wednesday are expected to sign free agent Andre Green, with the attacker set to undergo a medical tomorrow.

The 22-year-old has been on the lookout for a club after leaving Aston Villa in the summer, and he has been linked with a host of Championship sides.

However, it appears that the Owls will land the player, after Yorkshire Live revealed that an agreement has been reached with Green, with a medical scheduled in the next 24 hours before official confirmation should arrive.

This will provide the versatile youngster, who can operate down both blanks or centrally, with a chance to get regular minutes, after he struggled to establish himself as a regular at Villa despite breaking through with a big reputation.

Green had several loan spells away from the club over the years, including with Preston and most recently Charlton in the Championship last season.

It seems highly unlikely that the forward will go straight into the Owls XI, as his last competitive game came way back in July for the Addicks as they lost to Leeds United.

The verdict

This seems like a sensible move from Wednesday, as it’s low-risk and it could bring huge rewards if Green fulfils his potential.

He has been highly-rated for some time, but for whatever reason, he hasn’t managed to get a regular run at any club.

So, this is a huge opportunity for the player to shine at a big club, and he could play an important role at keeping Wednesday in the Championship this season when he gets up to full fitness.

