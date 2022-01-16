Sheffield Wednesday plotting transfer swoop for experienced Stoke City man

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to sign Danny Batth from Stoke City as Darren Moore looks to strengthen his defence this month.

The 31-year-old has featured 11 times for the Potters this season, but with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Jagielka joining the club, Batth has fallen down the pecking order under Michael O’Neill. As a result, he failed to make the matchday squad as Stoke beat Hull City today.

And, it appears he could be on the move, with Stoke-On-Trent Live confirming that the Owls have an interest in the former Wolves man.

Bringing in a centre-back for the Yorkshire side is the priority for Moore before the deadline, with Wednesday lacking depth in that position.

Should a move for Batth materialise, it would see the player return to Hillsborough after having a successful loan spell with the club earlier in his career, where he starred as they won promotion from League One in the 2011/12 campaign under Dave Jones.

Wednesday are currently eighth in the third tier after an important 4-2 win against Plymouth Argyle yesterday.

The verdict

This would be an excellent bit of business for Wednesday because they are lacking quality and depth at centre-back and Batth would be a major improvement on what they have right now.

They would be getting someone who can make an instant impact to help their promotion push and convincing the player to drop to League One means this would be a coup.

When you add in that he’s a player who the fans will remember fondly, there’s no real negatives to this deal and the fact he didn’t make the squad today suggests there could be something in this.

