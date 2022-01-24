Sheffield Wednesday plotting transfer move for QPR man ahead of January deadline

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Queens Park Rangers’ Conor Masterson, with the defender expected to be allowed to leave on loan this month.

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time under Mark Warburton, so he spent the first half of the campaign in the third tier with Cambridge United, where he made 16 appearances.

It was decided that the Ireland youth international would return to the capital to beef up the squad but with Dion Sanderson expected to join the R’s from Wolves, it appears another move is on the cards for Masterson.

That’s after West London Sport revealed that Darren Moore wants to bring the player to Hillsborough, with Crewe Alexandra and Fleetwood Town also thought to be admirers of the defender.

Bringing in reinforcements at the back has been the priority for the Owls, who have conceded 11 goals in their past four games.

As a result, Wednesday are six points behind sixth place, although they do have a game in hand on the sides currently occupying the final two play-off spots.

The verdict

This would be a decent signing for the Owls, even though some fans may feel they should be aiming for better.

The fact Wednesday are in competition with two bottom half teams shows that this isn’t a signing that will have the rest of the promotion hopefuls worried, but that doesn’t mean you should write the youngster off because he does have talent.

Either way, it’s clear Moore needs another centre-back through the door and it will be interesting to see if this is a move that happens.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.