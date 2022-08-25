Sheffield Wednesday plotting transfer move for Nottingham Forest player

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Nottingham Forest attacker Alex Mighten, who is expected to leave the City Ground on loan before the deadline.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated by the Reds and featured in 24 games as they won promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs in the previous campaign.

However, with Steve Cooper incredibly busy in the transfer market, Mighten is going to find it hard to get regular game time this season, and he has been an unused substitute in the two previous league fixtures.

So, a loan move could be the best for his development and the Sheffield Star have confirmed that the Owls are interested in bringing the player to Hillsborough.

But, it won’t be straightforward for Wednesday, as the update does state that Ipswich and Hearts are among the other clubs who are monitoring Mighten as they consider a potential bid.

Darren Moore has overseen a major rebuild at the club in the summer, with recent addition Mallik Wilks the tenth new face through the door this summer.

The verdict

This would be an excellent bit of business for Wednesday and whilst they aren’t short on players in the final third, when someone like Mighten becomes available you have to consider it.

He is capable of playing in different positions in the final third and his pace and direct style would make him a major asset to Moore’s squad.

Of course, it won’t be easy to do given the interest in the player, but this would be a real coup for Wednesday if they could pull it off.

