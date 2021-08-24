Sheffield Wednesday plotting transfer move for 29-year-old attacker

Darren Moore has added 14 players to his Sheffield Wednesday squad this summer – and he may not be done there as Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is on his radar, per the Sheffield Star.

The Owls have gotten off to an incredible start in League One, amassing 10 points out of a possible 12 and not conceding a goal in the process.

Not many changes have happened in the way of defence but going forward Wednesday look fresher and more exciting, but there was a departure last week with Andre Green making a surprise move to Slovan Bratislava.

That opened up a space in the squad for potentially a new winger and Moore may have found his man in Mendez-Laing.

The 29-year-old was last at Middlesbrough, with Neil Warnock bringing him in from the cold last season following the termination of his Cardiff City contract after failing a drugs test, however he made just nine appearances for the Teessiders and departed this past summer.

The winger is now looking for a new team though and according to The Star, Moore is considering making a move for the ex-Wolves, Peterborough and Rochdale man.

The Verdict

Despite Theo Corbeanu and Marvin Johnson being on the bench for Wednesday against Rotherham, Darren Moore chose to use Barry Bannan and Jaden Brown out wide instead, which may have been a sign that he’s looking to strengthen his wing options.

And when it comes to Mendez-Laing, we are talking about a player with lots of Championship and also brief Premier League experience, so for a League One team he would be a great signing.

The winger possesses pace and power and when he’s in-form there may not be many better forwards in the third tier.

It’s all about whether Moore could keep him on the straight and narrow though as Mendez-Laing has had his issues well-documented – there’s a player in there though and if he does join the Owls then it could almost be a last-chance saloon kind of deal for him.