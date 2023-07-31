Highlights Sheffield Wednesday is interested in signing free agent Di'Shon Bernard, who recently left Manchester United.

Bernard has had successful loan spells and has proven himself in the Championship with Hull City.

He would bring versatility to the squad and would be a good fit for the style of play Xisco Munoz is implementing at Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing former Manchester United defender Di'Shon Bernard, according to The Star.

Bernard is a free agent after departing Old Trafford at the end of his contract this summer and Wednesday are "one of a number of clubs" in talks with the 22-year-old, with teams from the Championship and abroad said to be keen.

Who is Di'Shon Bernard?

The defender began his career with Chelsea before joining the Red Devils in 2017.

He made his debut for United in a Europa League game against Astana in November 2019, scoring an own goal as his side were beaten 2-1 and this would prove to be his only senior appearance for the club.

Bernard spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Salford City in League Two and after impressing with his performances for the Ammies, he made the step up to the Championship the following campaign with Hull City, making 28 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers.

He joined Portsmouth on loan in January and although he initially struggled to nail down his place in the side, he ended the season as a regular as John Mousinho's side narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs, finishing eighth in the table.

Mousinho refused to rule out bringing Bernard back to the club this summer, despite the addition of Regan Poole from Lincoln City.

"It’s not necessarily the end of our interest Di’Shon," Mousinho told The News earlier this month.

"Regan strengthens us significantly in that department and not to rule it out – but it probably changes the landscape of what we are looking for as we go forward.

"We have ticked that box in this pre-season and got someone who probably, for all intents and purposes, we thought was going to go to the Championship.

"We possibly don't need any more defenders, but if Di’Shon came up it would be a conversation we’d have internally.

"At the moment it’s not something that has become a possibility for us, but I think we’ll just keep it flexible.

"Don’t rule it out, if Di’Shon came to us tomorrow and said he was willing to sign we would have a good look at it.

"I don’t necessarily think we have the answer for you on what that would look like, but I don’t think we’d dismiss it straight away."

Bernard made his debut for Jamaica at international level last month and he was included in their squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Sheffield Wednesday's transfer business

The Owls have brought in four new additions so far this summer, with Reece James, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher and Pol Valentin all arriving at Hillsborough.

Wednesday are closing in on the loan signing of goalkeeper Devis Vasquez from AC Milan and speaking after the 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Luton Town on Saturday, manager Xisco Munoz revealed the club are close to bringing in more new faces.

"I’m happy because we’ve signed three players, and we’re close to signing something more, and now I think the best part is coming because it’s the start of the Championship… Now it’s going to be important about the results, about the three points… It wasn’t the best preseason, but we’re now closer to what we want," Munoz told The Star.

"We have an important game on Friday, the players have given 100% today - we gave 70 or 75 minutes to them. We started two weeks after everybody, but I’m happy."

Would Di'Shon Bernard be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Bernard would be an excellent addition for the Owls.

While he failed to establish himself at United, he performed well during all of his loan spells away from the club and he has shown his ability at Championship level before with Hull.

Bernard would bring useful versatility to Hillsborough as he can play at both centre-back and right-back, while he is comfortable with the ball at his feet, so would be well-suited to the style of play Munoz is trying to implement at the club.

It seems that Bernard has no shortage of suitors, but he would be a shrewd signing for Wednesday if they can win the race for his signature.