Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday are tracking Chelsea youngster Aaron Anselmino ahead of a potential loan move for the rest of the season, according to new reports.

Wednesday have been quiet on the transfer front so far this month, but their transfer activity has ramped up in recent days following the previous dispute between boss Danny Rohl and owner Dejphon Chansiri being resolved.

Rohl is looking to add quality to his squad at the end of the window as the Owls make a push for the play-offs this season, with the Owls currently sat in 10th place in the second-tier following a run of just one loss in the last six league games.

Championship table (as of 02/02) Position Team Played GD Points 7. Middlesbrough 29 +11 44 8. Norwich City 30 +7 42 9. Bristol City 30 +3 42 10. Sheffield Wednesday 30 -3 42 11. Coventry City 30 +3 41 12. Watford 30 -2 41

Anselmino plays primarily as a centre-back, and has been with the Blues since a move from Boca Juniors last August on a seven-year contract for a reported fee of £15.6 million.

He was loaned back to Boca for the season immediately after joining Chelsea, but was recalled from his spell at his boyhood club earlier this month, likely in order to facilitate a short-term move to a club closer to his new home.

Sheffield Wednesday register interest in Aaron Anselmino

According to transfer journalist Alan Nixon, via Patreon, Sheffield Wednesday are trying to take 19-year-old Anselmino on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

Nixon reports that the Blues' defender is seen as a future star at Stamford Bridge, but the club's hierarchy think he needs a half-season of playing and toughening up.

The Championship is a better place than most for that to take place, and the Owls are in real need of defensive reinforcements to aid their top-six challenge this season, so Anselmino would be a certain starter if he was to make the move.

Wednesday are not alone in their pursuit of the Argentine youth international though, with numerous high-profile European clubs also keen on a move as Monday's deadline edges ever closer.

Nixon has stated that Scottish giants Rangers have also asked to take the 19-year-old on loan this month, while Fabrizio Romano has claimed that both Marseille and Borussia Dortmund are also interested, with the former now believed to have agreed personal terms over a possible loan switch.

Anselmino would be a coup for the Owls if their interest materialises into a move

There is no doubt that Chelsea have a talent on their hands in Anselmino, and his performances in Argentina have clearly not gone unnoticed considering the calibre of clubs that are reportedly challenging Wednesday for his services.

The 19-year-old was a highly-rated youth product at Boca, and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2023 as an 18-year-old before going on to make five appearances in all competitions for their senior side.

He made the move to Chelsea last summer on a long-term contract, but is yet to play for their first-team after he was sent straight back to Boca to continue his development.

Anselmino featured 12 times this season for the Argentine giants, with three assists to his name, before the Blues announced the decision to recall him last month ahead of another loan move for the duration of the campaign.

While a move to one of the aforementioned European teams does seem likely, Wednesday may also fancy their chances of landing Anselmino due to Chelsea possibly wanting him to stay in England so they are able to keep a closer eye on his development ahead of next season.

Rohl's backline has struggled this term, with 46 goals conceded in 30 league games so far, and the Argentinian would surely be a shoo-in for a start at centre-back ahead of the likes of Michael Iheikwe and Di'Shon Bernard.