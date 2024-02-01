Sheffield Wednesday are looking to be active in the final few hours of the January transfer window, and they are eyeing up a move which would bolster their defensive options.

The Owls are still struggling inside the relegation zone of the Championship, but they are looking at versatile Swansea City man Kristian Pedersen in a bid to strengthen Danny Rohl's options at the back.

That is according to BBC Sheffield reporter Rob Staton, who claims that the 29-year-old Danish left-back - who can also play as a wing-back or centre-back - could be on his way to Hillsborough.

It is not clear as to whether Wednesday are trying to strike a loan or permanent agreement for Pedersen, who has only appeared four times in the Championship since his summer switch to South Wales, but it appears that they are trying very hard to bolster multiple positions ahead of the 11pm deadline, with Leeds United winger Ian Poveda also linked.

