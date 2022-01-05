Sheffield Wednesday plotting January loan swoop for Premier League talent

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Brighton’s Hayden Roberts and have made an enquiry about taking the central defender on loan.

🚨 Understand #SWFC have inquired about the possibility of signing Brighton defender Haydon Roberts on loan. Roberts is 19 and has made six senior appearances for the Premier League club. 🦉👇 https://t.co/qO3E9IuSWQ — Dom Howson (@domhowson) January 5, 2022

The 19-year-old is seen as a top talent by the Premier League side, but he has understandably struggled to get game time given his age, with Roberts’ only appearances this season coming in the League Cup.

Therefore, the possibility of a move away seems a realistic one and Yorkshire Live have revealed that the Owls have made a move to bring the teenager in.

Darren Moore will be keen to strengthen his defence as he has been low on numbers in that department due to injuries, with winger Marvin Johnson playing as a centre-back at times this season.

If Roberts did arrive, he would seem to be an ideal fit for the left side of the back three, although he is capable of playing further forward if needed.

Wednesday would also be getting a player who has featured at this level in the past, as Roberts played 26 times for Rochdale at this level in the previous campaign.

The verdict

This would be a good addition for Wednesday as they need a new left-footed centre-back after an injury to Lewis Gibson left them short in that role.

There will be concerns that the Owls are after another loan player, whilst there are risks considering Roberts’ lack of experience, but there’s no doubting he is a top talent and could make a big impact.

So, this could be a smart bit of business by Moore, with results in recent games showing the squad needs improving in what is a huge month for Wednesday.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.