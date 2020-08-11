Sheffield Wednesday plotting fresh transfer swoop for familiar face

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing defender Frederico Venancio according to Yorkshire Live.

Venancio has been with the Owls earlier in his career, when he made 25 appearances for the club in a loan spell during the 2017/18 season.

He is currently playing his football for Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes, where he made 26 appearances for them in the top-flight in their recent campaign.

But it seems likely that he could be heading for the exit door during the summer transfer window, as they look to trim the wage bill heading into the new season.

Yorkshire Live also report that Venancio would be open to a move back to Hillsborough, having enjoyed his last spell with the club.

Sheffield Wednesday endured a frustrating season on the pitch last season, as they finished 16th in the Championship table under the management of Garry Monk.

The Owls had previously been occupying a spot in the play-offs, but a poor run of results since the turn of the New Year saw them drop down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

The Verdict:

He could be worth a punt for Sheffield Wednesday.

They simply weren’t good enough since the turn of the New Year, and they conceded 66 goals in the Championship season last term, so it’s not surprising to see Monk looking at signing defenders ahead of the new season.

Venancio clearly enjoyed his time with the club whilst on loan, and it’ll be interesting to see what sort of fee would be involved in any potential deal.

They could do far worse than signing the 27-year-old in the summer.