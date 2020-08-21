Sheffield Wednesday plot transfer swoop for West Brom player, talks underway

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to sign West Bromwich Albion forward Jonathan Leko on loan, according to Football Insider.

The Owls have been relatively active in the transfer window thus far, with Garry Monk adding Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown to his squad ahead of next season.

Wednesday have now been linked with a move for West Brom attacker Jonathan Leko, whose future at the Hawthorns is up in the air.

Football Insider claim that Wednesday have opened talks with West Brom over a potential loan move for the versatile attacker, capable of playing through the middle or out wide.

Leko hasn’t featured for West Brom under Slaven Bilic as of yet, with his last appearance for the Baggies coming in the play-off semi-final against Aston Villa in May 2019.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic, scoring five goals and registering four assists in 21 Championship appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side.

The forward’s season was cut short in December, though, after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury against QPR which subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

With only one year left on his contract at the Hawthorns, Leko’s game time isn’t likely to increase next season, with Albion preparing for life back in the Premier League.

The Verdict

This would be a shrewd signing for Wednesday.

Leko endured a fine first-half of the season on loan at Charlton last term, contributing to nine goals in 21 games before sustaining a horror injury.

He will have plenty more to offer next season, and he is a fast, dangerous attacking player who could add even more firepower to Wednesday’s squad.