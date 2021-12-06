Sheffield Wednesday plot move to sign 28-year-old Championship player

Sheffield Wednesday are considering a January move for Huddersfield Town left-back Josh Ruffels, as per a report from Yorkshire Live.

The 28-year-old has appeared just twice for the Terriers in the Championship so far this season, playing just six minutes of league football in the process.

Ruffels has also not seen game time in the cup thus far, casting doubts over what the future holds with his career at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Prior to his summer move to West Yorkshire, Ruffels played over 300 games for Oxford United across eight years with the club, following a brief stint at first-team level with Coventry City.

Darren Moore’s side have had to deal with several injuries to first-team defenders this season, and whilst they possess one of the stronger defensive records in the division, recruiting at the back could rank high up on the agenda.

The verdict

Ruffels lack of game time at Sheffield Wednesday is strange, even though he would have known that Harry Toffolo was a firm first-choice option before he arrived.

However, to see just six minutes of Championship action, and not minutes in any cup competition is quite bizarre.

A January move back to League One, and a highly ambitious club like the Owls would be an excellent move for Ruffels, who undoubtedly has the ability for the Championship, but has fallen victim of being number two to a strong and tested option.

This would appear to be a move that would benefit all that is involved, whilst it will also mean that it is unlikely that he would have to relocate again.