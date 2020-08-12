Sheffield Wednesday plot move to bolster defensive unit

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Chey Dunkley following his release from Wigan Athletic.

Dunkley’s time at the DW Stadium came to an end last month, with the expiry of his contract combined with Wigan’s administration and relegation into League One.

Now, the free agent is on the lookout for his next opportunity, which may come in the form of Sheffield Wednesday.

As per Yorkshire Live, there’s interest from Garry Monk in luring the defender to Hillsborough, as he looks to bolster his own defensive unit ahead of a tough-looking 2020/21 campaign.

The 28-year-old impressed for Wigan last season, with the Latics’ on-field performance not reflecting their relegation.

Dunkley scored six goals in 28 games, but saw his season cruelly ended by a leg-break in February; he has recovered from that leg-break and is set to be available when the new season starts.

For Wednesday, they have off-field problems of their own and are set to start the 2020/21 campaign on -12 points.

That tally from their 2019/20 point tally would’ve left them facing relegation alongside Dunkley’s former club, Wigan.

The Verdict

Dunkley would be a good addition to Monk’s squad, particularly on a free.

Wednesday are embarking on a tough summer and there’s a rebuild underway at Hillsborough, which combined with the point deduction, has left Monk with a tough hand.

Players like Dunkley are experienced and have Championship quality, which would undoubtedly help.

If a deal is there to be done, Monk should get this over the line.

Thoughts? Let us know!