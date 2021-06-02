Sheffield Wednesday plot move for West Brom starlet, Darren Moore could be key in seeing off competition

Sheffield Wednesday have joined the race to sign Josh Griffiths this summer, according to Birmingham Live.

The West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper looks set for a very bright future in the game after coming through the youth set-up at the Hawthorns.

Griffiths made his first team bow this term after joining Cheltenham Town on a season-long loan deal last summer – a move which certainly worked out well for the player.

Over the course of the campaign the 19-year-old made 50 appearances for the League Two club and helped them to secure automatic promotion as a result.

After returning to West Brom this summer it seems that another loan move could be on the cards with Cheltenham keen to bring the player back to the club next term, however it’s now claimed that League One giants Sheffield Wednesday could be keen on a move as well, with ex-Baggies boss Darren Moore knowing the player well from his time at the Hawthorns.

The report claims: “It’s believed that Sheffield Wednesday and former boss Darren Moore – who will come up against Cheltenham in League One next term after suffering relegation from the Championship – are keeping an eye on Griffiths’ availability after they parted with first choice stopper Keiron Westwood at the end of the campaign.

“Moore will be familiar with Griffiths and aware of his ability from his own time at The Hawthorns, but the potential – if Albion allowed it – of him returning to Cheltenham possesses its own obvious benefits for the player.”

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 18 Liam Palmer Yes No

The verdict

Josh Griffiths looks like he’ll have a number of options this summer.

West Brom will not want to lose the player on a permanent basis but if he can secure a loan move to League One then that will be another huge step forward in his development.

Cheltenham Town would be a great option given how well they know the player already, but if Sheffield Wednesday came knocking it could be very hard for him to resist the lure of such a big club.

Of course it will boil down to regular first team football, as ultimately that has to be the priority for a high-potential player like him.