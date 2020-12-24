Sheffield Wednesday plot interesting 2021 transfer

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to reunite with Sam Hutchinson in the New Year, with the former Owls midfielder keen on returning to Hillsborough to help the club battle relegation in the Championship.

Hutchinson left Wednesday earlier in 2020 after seeing his contract at Hillsborough expire. He departed having made over 150 appearances for the South Yorkshire side, scoring six goals.

He’s currently with Pafos, but reports from the Mirror’s live transfer blog (23/12, 23:08) are suggesting that Wednesday and Hutchinson could reunite in the New Year.

However, Tony Pulis’ attempts to reunite with the 31-year-old could be hindered by the club’s partly unpaid wages from November, with the PFA involved over an ongoing dispute.

In terms of on-field matters for the Owls, they are off the foot of the Championship table for Christmas, but still deep in trouble.

Pulis’ side are 23rd in the table, but remain four points adrift of Rotherham United, who hover outside the relegation zone and have a game in-hand over their South Yorkshire rivals.

The Verdict

This is quite the turn up, but when you dig a little deeper it’s maybe easy to understand why Pulis wants him.

It was Garry Monk that axed Hutchinson, who suits Pulis’ style of play down to the ground.

He works hard, tackles hard and leads by example. All traits that Pulis will like.

There will be serious hope at Wednesday that this deal can get over the line, however surprising it is.

